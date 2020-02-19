バランス調整を実施しました。内容は以下となります。

コルト

通常攻撃の弾1発あたりのダメージが300から320に増加。

必殺技の弾1発あたりのダメージが300から320に増加。

ダイナマイク

通常攻撃のダイナマイト1発あたりのダメージが760から800に増加。

エル・プリモ

体力が5800から6000に増加。

Emz

体力が3600から3800に増加。

スターパワー「元気注入」敵1体あたりの回復量が300から400に増加。

フランケン

体力が6100から6400に増加。

レオン

最大射程時の通常攻撃のダメージが103から178に増加。

パム

体力が4500から4800に増加。

ポコ

体力が3800から4000に増加。

スパイク

通常攻撃のトゲ1本あたりのダメージが480から520に増加。

ティック

通常攻撃の地雷1個あたりのダメージが640から680に増加。

8ビット

スターパワー「コンティニュー」の発動時における、無敵状態のシールドがなくなる。

ビー

スターパワー「ハニーコート」が1試合に1度しか発動しなくなる。

「ハニーコート」発動時の無敵状態のシールドが、0.6秒から1秒に増加。

カール

スターパワー「防護スピン」のダメージ減少率が40％から30％に減少。

ダリル

スターパワー「鋼の盾」の効果時間が、2.5秒から0.9秒に減少。

ミスターP

通常攻撃の最大射程が12.5％減少。

以下、原文となります。

Colt

Increased Main Attack damage from 300 to 320 per bullet

Increased Super damage from 300 to 320 per bullet

Dynamike

Increased Main Attack damage from 760 to 800 per dynamite

El Primo

Increased Health from 5800 to 6000

EMZ

Increased Health from 3600 to 3800

Hype healing per enemy hit increased from 300 to 400

Frank

Increased Health from 6100 to 6400

Leon

Increased Main Attack damage from 103 to 178 at maximum range

Pam

Increased Health from 4500 to 4800

Poco

Increased Health from 3800 to 4000

Spike

Increased Main Attack damage from 480 to 520 per spike

Tick

Increased Main Attack damage from 640 to 680 per mine

8-BIT

8-BIT no longer has invulnerability bubble after respawning with Extra Life

Bea

Honey Coat now triggers only once per match

Invulnerability shield duration after Honey Coat triggers has been increased from 0.6 to 1.0 seconds

Carl

Protective Pirouette damage reduction decreased from 40% to 30%

Darryl

Steel Hoops shield duration decreased from 2.5 to 0.9 seconds

Mr. P

Main Attack range decreased by 12.5%