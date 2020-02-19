バランス調整を実施しました。内容は以下となります。
コルト
通常攻撃の弾1発あたりのダメージが300から320に増加。
必殺技の弾1発あたりのダメージが300から320に増加。
ダイナマイク
通常攻撃のダイナマイト1発あたりのダメージが760から800に増加。
エル・プリモ
体力が5800から6000に増加。
Emz
体力が3600から3800に増加。
スターパワー「元気注入」敵1体あたりの回復量が300から400に増加。
フランケン
体力が6100から6400に増加。
レオン
最大射程時の通常攻撃のダメージが103から178に増加。
パム
体力が4500から4800に増加。
ポコ
体力が3800から4000に増加。
スパイク
通常攻撃のトゲ1本あたりのダメージが480から520に増加。
ティック
通常攻撃の地雷1個あたりのダメージが640から680に増加。
8ビット
スターパワー「コンティニュー」の発動時における、無敵状態のシールドがなくなる。
ビー
スターパワー「ハニーコート」が1試合に1度しか発動しなくなる。
「ハニーコート」発動時の無敵状態のシールドが、0.6秒から1秒に増加。
カール
スターパワー「防護スピン」のダメージ減少率が40％から30％に減少。
ダリル
スターパワー「鋼の盾」の効果時間が、2.5秒から0.9秒に減少。
ミスターP
通常攻撃の最大射程が12.5％減少。
以下、原文となります。
Colt
Increased Main Attack damage from 300 to 320 per bullet
Increased Super damage from 300 to 320 per bullet
Dynamike
Increased Main Attack damage from 760 to 800 per dynamite
El Primo
Increased Health from 5800 to 6000
EMZ
Increased Health from 3600 to 3800
Hype healing per enemy hit increased from 300 to 400
Frank
Increased Health from 6100 to 6400
Leon
Increased Main Attack damage from 103 to 178 at maximum range
Pam
Increased Health from 4500 to 4800
Poco
Increased Health from 3800 to 4000
Spike
Increased Main Attack damage from 480 to 520 per spike
Tick
Increased Main Attack damage from 640 to 680 per mine
8-BIT
8-BIT no longer has invulnerability bubble after respawning with Extra Life
Bea
Honey Coat now triggers only once per match
Invulnerability shield duration after Honey Coat triggers has been increased from 0.6 to 1.0 seconds
Carl
Protective Pirouette damage reduction decreased from 40% to 30%
Darryl
Steel Hoops shield duration decreased from 2.5 to 0.9 seconds
Mr. P
Main Attack range decreased by 12.5%