バランス調整を実施しました。内容は以下なります。





■ 強化

・タラ



通常攻撃のダメージが380から420に増加。



スターパワー「影武者」で召喚される影武者のダメージが400から600に増加。



・ジェシー



通常攻撃のダメージが820から840に増加。タレットのダメージも240から260に増加。



・クロウ



通常攻撃のダメージが300から320に増加。



必殺技のダメージが300から320に増加。



スターパワー「猛毒」のダメージ低減率が13％から16%に増加。



・エリザベス



スターパワー「待ち伏せ」の追加ダメージが500から800に増加。



必殺技で爆弾の落下パターンが固定化。



・モーティス



スターパワー「魂狩り」の回復量が1400から1800に増加。



・ジーン



スターパワー「魔法の吐息」の回復量が毎秒200から300に増加。



■ 弱体化



・サンディ



必殺技ゲージがチャージされるまでの攻撃回数を5回から6回に増加。



スターパワー「荒ぶる砂」の毎秒ダメージが200から40に減少。



・ビビ



スターパワー「打撃の構え」のダメージ低減率が40％から30％に減少。



HPが4400から4300に減少。



・ティック



通常攻撃でミニ地雷の落下パターンが固定化。



ミニ地雷の爆発範囲が6％縮小。



ミニ地雷がタイマーで爆発するまでの時間が2秒から1.6秒に減少。



・エル・プリモ



スターパワー「流星雨」の効果時間が5秒から4秒に短縮。



■バグ修正



タラのスターパワー「癒しの影」が透明な味方にもターゲットするようになる。







