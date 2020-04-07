本日バランス調整とバグ修正、及びゲームプレイの変更を実施しました。内容は以下となります。

■バランス調整

ビー：通常攻撃の発射速度を5%増加。

ビビ：移動速度を高速から超高速へ変更。

ポコ：通常攻撃のダメージを660から700へ増加。

スパイク：カーブシュートの効果が50%増加。

クロウ：ガジェット「防御ブースター」の使用回数を3回から2回に減少。

Emz：ガジェット「フレンドゾーン」の使用回数を3回から2回に減少。

ジャッキー：体力を5500から5200に減少。

ジーン：ガジェット「風おこしランプ」の回復量を1000から700に減少。

■バグ修正

ゲームルームにてクラッシュするバグを修正。

ダリルの必殺技でマップの障害物が破壊されるバグを修正。

ジャッキーとフランケンが必殺技を発動中にブロストライカーでボールを蹴ることができたバグを修正。

タラのガジェットにてマップ内のすべての敵を明らかにできないバグを修正。

ショップの「新入荷」のバッジが永続的に表示されるバグを修正。

■ゲーム内の変更点

ガジェットの発動時に体力回復が中断するようになります。※ガジェットの効果時間は体力回復は中断されません。

通常攻撃、必殺技を使用してもガジェットの効果が中断されなくなります。

バトルロイヤルにて、ゲーム序盤に隕石が一人のキャラクターに集中することはなくなります。

バトルロイヤルにて、毒霧を5回連続でヒットするとそれ以降のダメージが上がります。

■その他

SC ID FRIENDSにJP, CA, HK, AU and NZが追加。

シーズン終了後のトロフィーリセットは60分以内に反映されます。





以下原文となります。

BALANCE CHANGES

Bea - Increased Main Attack projectile speed by 5%

Bibi - Increased Movement Speed from Fast to Very Fast

Poco - Increased Main Attack damage from 660 to 700

Spike - Increased Curveball effectiveness by 50%

Crow - Decreased Defense Booster charges from 3 to 2

EMZ - Decreased Friendzoner charges from 3 to 2

Jacky - Decreased Health from 5500 to 5200

Gene - Decreased Lamp Blowout healing from 1000 to 700

■bug fixed

Fixed a crash bug in game rooms

Fixed a bug which prevented Darryl from destroying decorations with his Super

Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed Jacky & Frank to kick the ball in Brawl Ball while channeling their Super

Fixed a bug which prevented Tara’s Gadget from revealing all enemies in the map

Fixed a bug which displayed a persistent “NEW!” badge over the Shop

■GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Gadgets now interrupt health regeneration only upon activation (not for the whole duration of the Gadget use)

Gadget effects are no longer interrupted by using Main or Super attack

Showdown: Meteors are no longer focusing on a single Brawler during the early game

Showdown: Poison cloud damage now scales up after the 5th consecutive hit from the poison

■other

Added Additional SC ID Friends countries (JP, CA, HK, AU and NZ)

Season end trophy decay now happens varyingly between 0-60 minutes