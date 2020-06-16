本日、バランス調整とバグ修正などを行いました。内容は以下になります。
■バランス調整
カール
通常攻撃一発あたりのダメージが600から660に増加。
MAX
通常攻撃一発あたりのダメージが300から320に増加。
ミスターP
体力が2900から3200に増加。
ナーニ
通常攻撃のリロード速度が10％増加。
タラ
体力が3200から3400に増加。
ビビ
体力が4000から3800に減少。
ブロック
体力が2800から2600に減少。
ジーン
ガジェット「風おこしランプ」の使用回数が3回から2回に減少。
ジャッキー
ガジェット「圧縮空気ブースター」の使用回数が3回から2回に減少。
■バグ修正及びゲーム内変更
ビッグゲームにおいて、ボスキャラクターの体力を20,000に減少。
ロボットファイトにおいて、プレイヤーがスプラウトの壁の後ろに隠れているときに、ロボが金庫を攻撃しない不具合を修正。
ビッグゲームにおいて、20回勝利したあとにビッグゲームが遊べなくなるバグを修正。
チャンピオンシップチャレンジがプレイできないという稀なバグを修正。
ブロストライカーにてナーニがボールを持ってテレポートできるようになっていたバグを修正。
原文は以下になります。
Balance Changes
Big Game
- Reduced Big Brawler's health by 20 000
Carl
- Increased Main Attack damage from 600 to 660 per hit
Max
- Increased Main Attack damage from 300 to 320 per bullet
Mr. P
- Increased Health from 2900 to 3200
Nani
- Increased Main Attack reload speed by 10%
Tara
- Increased Health from 3200 to 3400
Bibi
- Decreased Health from 4000 to 3800
Brock
- Decreased Health from 2800 to 2600
Gene
- Decreased Lamp Blowout charges from 3 to 2
Jacky
- Decreased Pneumatic Booster charges from 3 to 2
- Fixed a bug where Robots did not attack the Safe in Robo Rumble when players were hiding behind a Sprout wall
- Fixed a bug which prevented playing Big Game after reaching 20 wins in the game mode
- Fixed a bug which prevented playing a Challenge if the player had 4 losses from a previous Challenge and was in a game room when the Challenge started
- Fixed a bug which allowed Nani to teleport with the ball in Brawl Ball