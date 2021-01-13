Supercell logo
2021年1月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars

バイロンの新スターパワー「注射」登場！

効果：通常攻撃が3.5秒ごとに、敵味方問わず標的を貫通するようになる。

これで前にいる味方にあたっても大丈夫ですね😉