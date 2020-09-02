Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年9月2日
Blog – Brawl Stars

ダイナマイクの新ガジェット登場！

ダイナマイクの新ガジェット「梱包爆薬」登場！

効果：使用すると、次の通常攻撃は敵を1.5秒間気絶させる。

使用回数：3回