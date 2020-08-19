Supercell logo
2020年8月19日
Blog – Brawl Stars

エル・プリモの新ガジェット登場！

エル・プリモの新ガジェット「アステロイドベルト」登場！

効果：小惑星を召喚して最も近くにいる敵にぶつける。2000ダメージを与え、壁を破壊する。使用回数3回。