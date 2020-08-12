Supercell logo
2020年8月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars

ジェシーの新ガジェット登場！

ジェシーの新ガジェット「リコイルスプリング」登場！

がらくタレットの攻撃速度が、5秒間2倍になる。

1試合の使用回数3回。