Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年5月20日
Blog – Brawl Stars

本日のメンテナンス内容について

本日のメンテナンスで以下の修正を行いました。

  • ダブルトークンの価格が、50エメラルドから40エメラルドに引き下げられる。

  • すでにあるクエストと似た達成条件のクエストは生成されなくなる。（例：ブロストライカーで、◯◯◯ポイント与えるなど）

  • ボスファイトにてサーバーエラーによりクラッシュしたバグを修正。

  • スプラウトの必殺技で、金庫やIKEタレットなどを動かすことができるバグを修正

  • その他ゲーム内テキストの修正。

以下、原文となります。

Token Doubler price has been lowered to 40 Gems in the Shop (from 50)

Quests with identical requirements as an existing Quest are no longer generated (such as “Deal x points of damage in Brawl Ball”)

Fixed a bug that caused server error 43 in Boss Fight

Fixed a bug which allowed Sprout to move Safes/IKEs with his Super

Miscellaneous Text fixes