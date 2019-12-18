クリスマスのアップデートがやってきました！ 新たなキャラクター、マップ、そしてゲームモード等々、新コンテンツが盛りだくさん！





■新キャラクター

ビー：彼女は聡明な昆虫学者。ハチ型ドローンを操り、ローサの為にサンプルを集めます！ドローンは鋭い針で刺しますのでご注意を！

・通常攻撃：針の一撃 - ビーの遠距離攻撃が命中すると、次の攻撃がパワーアップして大ダメージを与える。

・必殺技：鉄の巣 - その名の通りハチの群れを敵に放ち、ダメージと共に3秒間敵の動きを遅くする。

・スターパワー：ロイヤルゼリー - ブーストされた「針の一撃」を外した場合、もう1ショット分の攻撃を瞬時にパワーアップする。

・スターパワー：ハニーコート（近日登場）- 致命的なダメージを受けた際、HP1だけを残して生き残り、一時的に無敵状態になる。リスポーンするたびに使用可能。

MAX：（近日登場）：彼女はとてもスピーディーで高いエネルギーをもつキャラクターです！手首に着けたブラスターから蓄積された静電気を放出します！

・通常攻撃：クイックブラスター - 無数の弾を高速で撃ち出す。装弾数が多いだけでなくリロードも速い。

・必殺技：レッツゴー！ - 一定時間、自身と周りにいる味方キャラクターの速度をブーストする。

・スターパワー：スーパーチャージ - 移動することで必殺技ゲージが溜まる。

・スターパワー：ダッシュリロード（近日登場！）- 移動することで通常攻撃をリロードする

■新スキン

キャプテン カール - 150エメラルド※

海賊 コルト - 150エメラルド※

海賊 ポコ - 80エメラルド※

てんとう虫 ビー - 30エメラルド

GT MAX - 30エメラルド

※期間限定スキンになります

■新ゲームモード

プレゼント泥棒：クリスマス期間限定の新ゲームモード！この新しい3v3モードでは、海賊船の上で対戦相手からプレゼントを盗みます！

・各チームは、自陣のプレゼントを守りながら敵陣のプレゼントを盗み、自陣に持ち帰らなければなりません。

・プレゼントは地面に落ちて数秒経過すると、自動的に元の場所に戻ります。

・プレゼントは通常攻撃の操作によって投げることが出来ます（ブロストライカー同様）。

・敵陣よりプレゼントを2つ盗んだチームが勝利です！





■チャンピオンシップ チャレンジ

チャンピオンシップ チャレンジ（2020年に登場！）: この月間チャレンジでは、全参加者が豪華な報酬をもらえると共に、素晴らしい戦績を収めたプレイヤーは「ブロスタ チャンピオンシップ」への出場権を獲得することが出来ます！

・勝利ごとに報酬を獲得（最大15勝）！

・このチャレンジに参加するには最低800トロフィーが必要となります。フレンドゲームのルール（全キャラクターが最大レベル）が適用され、3回負けると敗退となります。





■マップ変更

・新しいゲーム環境 - ダリルの船!

・多数の新マップを追加！





■その他

・クイックチャット機能：ゲームルームに定型文が送信できるチャットを追加

・グループの待機機能：ゲームルーム内でチームメイトと待機することが出来るようになりました。





以下原文になります。

BEA: She’s a booksmart entomologist who uses her bee helper drones to gather samples for Rosa! Bee careful, because those drones are also sniper bullets!

Main Attack: Long-range sniper shot. Hitting an enemy Brawler with the first attack amplifies the next shot!

Super - Bee Swarm: Bea launches a swarm of bees at her enemies which damage on hit and slow them for 3 seconds

Star Power - Insta Beeload: Missing an amplified attack charges up another amplified attack

Star Power - Bee Shield (coming soon!): When taking lethal damage, survives with 1hp and becomes invincible for a moment once per respawn

MAX(Coming soon!): She’s a super speedy, high-energy Brawler who shoots built-up static electricity from her wrist blaster!

Main Attack: Short burst of shots

Super: Adds an extra speed boost to Max and nearby friendly Brawlers for a short time

Star Power- Super Charged: Movement increases Super charge

Star Power- Run n’ Gun (coming soon!): Movement recharges main attack

NEW SKINS

Captain Carl - 150 Gems

Corsair Colt - 150 Gems

Pirate Poco - 80 Gems

Lady Bug Bea - 30 Gems

GT Max - 30 Gems

PRESENT PLUNDER: New limited-time Brawlidays game mode! Steal presents from your opponents in this new 3v3 pirate paradise

Each team must defend their present while attempting to walk to the enemy base, steal a gift by walking over it, and deliver that gift back to their own base

Dropped presents are automatically returned to home base after a few seconds on the ground

Presents can be thrown by using the main attack (similar to Brawl Ball)

2 Stolen presents are needed for the win!

CHAMPIONSHIP CHALLENGE(Coming in 2020!): In this new monthly challenge, everyone can battle for glory, awesome rewards, and the very best can earn a seat at the Brawl Stars Championship

Earn rewards for each win up to 15!

Players must have at least 800 Trophies to participate and games will use Friendly-rules (all Brawlers max). But be careful... three losses and you’re out!

MAP CHANGES

New in-game environment - Darryl’s Ship!

Tons of new community-made maps!

OTHER

Quick Chat: Replaces text-based chat in game rooms

Queue for group: Allows players to queue for a game room with matchmade teammates