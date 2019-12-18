クリスマスのアップデートがやってきました！ 新たなキャラクター、マップ、そしてゲームモード等々、新コンテンツが盛りだくさん！
■新キャラクター
ビー：彼女は聡明な昆虫学者。ハチ型ドローンを操り、ローサの為にサンプルを集めます！ドローンは鋭い針で刺しますのでご注意を！
・通常攻撃：針の一撃 - ビーの遠距離攻撃が命中すると、次の攻撃がパワーアップして大ダメージを与える。
・必殺技：鉄の巣 - その名の通りハチの群れを敵に放ち、ダメージと共に3秒間敵の動きを遅くする。
・スターパワー：ロイヤルゼリー - ブーストされた「針の一撃」を外した場合、もう1ショット分の攻撃を瞬時にパワーアップする。
・スターパワー：ハニーコート（近日登場）- 致命的なダメージを受けた際、HP1だけを残して生き残り、一時的に無敵状態になる。リスポーンするたびに使用可能。
MAX：（近日登場）：彼女はとてもスピーディーで高いエネルギーをもつキャラクターです！手首に着けたブラスターから蓄積された静電気を放出します！
・通常攻撃：クイックブラスター - 無数の弾を高速で撃ち出す。装弾数が多いだけでなくリロードも速い。
・必殺技：レッツゴー！ - 一定時間、自身と周りにいる味方キャラクターの速度をブーストする。
・スターパワー：スーパーチャージ - 移動することで必殺技ゲージが溜まる。
・スターパワー：ダッシュリロード（近日登場！）- 移動することで通常攻撃をリロードする
■新スキン
キャプテン カール - 150エメラルド※
海賊 コルト - 150エメラルド※
海賊 ポコ - 80エメラルド※
てんとう虫 ビー - 30エメラルド
GT MAX - 30エメラルド
※期間限定スキンになります
■新ゲームモード
プレゼント泥棒：クリスマス期間限定の新ゲームモード！この新しい3v3モードでは、海賊船の上で対戦相手からプレゼントを盗みます！
・各チームは、自陣のプレゼントを守りながら敵陣のプレゼントを盗み、自陣に持ち帰らなければなりません。
・プレゼントは地面に落ちて数秒経過すると、自動的に元の場所に戻ります。
・プレゼントは通常攻撃の操作によって投げることが出来ます（ブロストライカー同様）。
・敵陣よりプレゼントを2つ盗んだチームが勝利です！
■チャンピオンシップ チャレンジ
チャンピオンシップ チャレンジ（2020年に登場！）: この月間チャレンジでは、全参加者が豪華な報酬をもらえると共に、素晴らしい戦績を収めたプレイヤーは「ブロスタ チャンピオンシップ」への出場権を獲得することが出来ます！
・勝利ごとに報酬を獲得（最大15勝）！
・このチャレンジに参加するには最低800トロフィーが必要となります。フレンドゲームのルール（全キャラクターが最大レベル）が適用され、3回負けると敗退となります。
■マップ変更
・新しいゲーム環境 - ダリルの船!
・多数の新マップを追加！
■その他
・クイックチャット機能：ゲームルームに定型文が送信できるチャットを追加
・グループの待機機能：ゲームルーム内でチームメイトと待機することが出来るようになりました。
以下原文になります。
BEA: She’s a booksmart entomologist who uses her bee helper drones to gather samples for Rosa! Bee careful, because those drones are also sniper bullets!
Main Attack: Long-range sniper shot. Hitting an enemy Brawler with the first attack amplifies the next shot!
Super - Bee Swarm: Bea launches a swarm of bees at her enemies which damage on hit and slow them for 3 seconds
Star Power - Insta Beeload: Missing an amplified attack charges up another amplified attack
Star Power - Bee Shield (coming soon!): When taking lethal damage, survives with 1hp and becomes invincible for a moment once per respawn
MAX(Coming soon!): She’s a super speedy, high-energy Brawler who shoots built-up static electricity from her wrist blaster!
Main Attack: Short burst of shots
Super: Adds an extra speed boost to Max and nearby friendly Brawlers for a short time
Star Power- Super Charged: Movement increases Super charge
Star Power- Run n’ Gun (coming soon!): Movement recharges main attack
NEW SKINS
Captain Carl - 150 Gems
Corsair Colt - 150 Gems
Pirate Poco - 80 Gems
Lady Bug Bea - 30 Gems
GT Max - 30 Gems
PRESENT PLUNDER: New limited-time Brawlidays game mode! Steal presents from your opponents in this new 3v3 pirate paradise
Each team must defend their present while attempting to walk to the enemy base, steal a gift by walking over it, and deliver that gift back to their own base
Dropped presents are automatically returned to home base after a few seconds on the ground
Presents can be thrown by using the main attack (similar to Brawl Ball)
2 Stolen presents are needed for the win!
CHAMPIONSHIP CHALLENGE(Coming in 2020!): In this new monthly challenge, everyone can battle for glory, awesome rewards, and the very best can earn a seat at the Brawl Stars Championship
Earn rewards for each win up to 15!
Players must have at least 800 Trophies to participate and games will use Friendly-rules (all Brawlers max). But be careful... three losses and you’re out!
MAP CHANGES
New in-game environment - Darryl’s Ship!
Tons of new community-made maps!
OTHER
Quick Chat: Replaces text-based chat in game rooms
Queue for group: Allows players to queue for a game room with matchmade teammates