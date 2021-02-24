Supercell logo
2021年2月24日
ラフス大佐の新スターパワー登場！

ラフス大佐の新スターパワー「一括昇格」登場！！

効果：効果範囲内にいる味方の最大HPが毎秒30ずつ増加する。