アップデート内容はこちら！！

■新キャラクター ジャッキー

彼女は削岩機を使って地面と近くの敵を揺さぶります。必殺技は近くの敵を引き込みます！

通常攻撃：「グラウンドブレイカー」 彼女のジャックハンマーが地面を揺らします。近くにいる敵に大ダメージを与えます！

必殺技：「ホリー・モリー！」ドリルで穴を掘り、敵を引きつけます。必殺技の最中、一部の攻撃が無効になります。

ガジェット「圧縮空気ブースター」：エネルギーを増大させ、速く動きます！

スターパワー1：受けたダメージを反射して、近くにいる敵に与えます。

スターパワー2：受けるダメージ全てを軽減します。

新キャラクター スプラウト (4月登場予定！)

■新スキン

ダリルのリモデル

マスコット ダリル 80エメラルド

PSG シェリー 80エメラルド

ダークウサギ ペニー 10,000スターポイント

カレッジ Emz 500スターポイント

4月に登場予定のスキン

コーチ マイク 150エメラルド

タヌキ ジェシー 150エメラルド

ホルス ボウ 150エメラルド

■PSG カップ(3/19開催予定）

この新チャレンジをプレイして、報酬と、栄光と、そしてPSG シェリーを誰よりも早く手に入れよう！。PSG シェリーは9勝すると入手できます。

ブロストライカーのチャレンジになります。

このチャレンジは800以上のトロフィーが必要になります。

使用マップは、スーパースタジアム、ピンボールドリーム、ギャラクシーアリーナ が含まれます。

■ガジェット

キャラクターに新しい能力を開放するユニークなガジェットが追加されます。

ガジェットはボックスまたはショップで入手可能です。（パワーレベル7に達したキャラクター分のみ）

ダメージを与えるガジェットは、必殺技ゲージはチャージされません。スターパワーと同様。

各キャラクターでパワープレイをプレイするために、ガジェットの入手は必要ありません。

フレンドゲームではガジェット使用を無効にする設定ができます。





■負け犬システム

このマッチングシステムでは、チーム間でトロフィー数にばらつきがある場合に適用されます。

3v3のゲームモードにのみ適用され、ソロ・デュオバトルロイヤルには適用されません。

適用されると勝利時、または敗退時のトロフィーの数が増減します。

試合の開始時と終了時に、アンダードッグシステムが適用されているか表示されます。

以下の2つの条件が満たされると、適用されます。

チーム内にキャラクターのトロフィーが200以上離れたメンバーがいる場合

敵チームのチーム内のキャラクター平均トロフィー数が、自分のトロフィー数と200以上離れた場合。

※再戦をした場合、負け犬システムは適用されません。





■イベントローテーションの変更

新しいマップの追加や以前あったマップが戻り、使用率が最も低かったマップを削除します。

イベントチケットはボックスとショップから削除されます。次のアップデートでは、イベントチケットはなくなりますので、可能な限り使用してください。

ロボットファイト、ビッグゲームで提供される無料のイベントチケットの数を2から5に増加します。

■Supercell IDについて

SCID サポート対象国が追加

■その他

セーフプレイ - 若いプレイヤー向けの安全なアカウントにより、現在13歳未満のプレイヤーにブロスタを提供しています。

Asus ROG Phone IIなどの対応機種を増やすために、120Hzのリフレッシュレートを追加します。

■バグ修正

ブロストライカーにおいて、得点が入ったあとにバーリーの必殺技などの地上効果で受けるダメージはなくなりました。（エフェクトは残ったままになります。)

モーティスがダッシュ攻撃で壁の内側に入るバグを修正します。

ソロバトルロイヤルにおいて、8ビットのスターパワー「コンティニュー」でリスポーン直後に通常攻撃が使用できなかったバグを修正します。

■バランス調整

カール 必殺技のダメージが1回転あたり400から360に減少します。



Max 体力が3500から3400に減少。 スターパワー「ダッシュリロード」の効果が17%減少します。



ミスターP 必殺技で出てくるポーター兵がリスポーンする時間を2秒から4秒に変更します。



サンディ 通常攻撃のダメージが900から840に減少。 スターパワー「荒ぶる砂」のダメージが120から100に減少します。



■ガジェット

ローサ：周りを耕し、瞬時に自身を守る草むらを作りだします。

クロウ：3秒間受けるダメージを60%減少させるシールドを手に入れます。

ブロック：自分の足元を爆発させ、空中に逃げます。爆発は近くの敵に500ダメージを与えます。

ダイナマイク：激しく回転し、自分の周りにダイナマイトを複数投げます。各ダイナマイトは敵に700のダメージを与えます。

ペニー：迫撃砲のタレットを爆破し、壁をも破壊する爆発を起こします。爆発は近くの敵に1500ダメージを与えます。

8ビット：自分のダメージブースターに即座にテレポートします。ダメージブースターはその後破壊されます。

ティック：その場から素早くダッシュし、地雷を一つ残します。

パム：自分自身と周りの仲間の体力を1200回復させるヒーリングバーストを、タレットから1つ発生させます。

ボウ：トーテムを落とします。そのトーテムの効果範囲では自分自身と仲間の必殺技ゲージがチャージされます。

リコ：全方位に弾む弾を発射します。

ニタ：ニタの命令によりニタのクマが地面をたたき、範囲内にいる敵をスタンさせます。

カール：カートの後ろに熱い岩を落とし、岩に触れた敵に1秒あたり300ダメージを与えます。

Max：前方にダッシュします。ダッシュ中は敵からの全てのダメージを受けなくなります。

ダリル：回転しながら、全方位に弾丸を撒き散らします。

バーリー：調合液を落とし、それに触れた敵を減速させます。

フランケン：瞬間的にスタン、スロー、ノックバックの影響を受けなくなります。

エル・プリモ：射程範囲内で最も近い敵をつかみ、パンケーキのようにひっくり返します。

ブル：自身の体力を瞬時に1500回復します。

ジェシー：タレットから衝撃波を発して、その影響範囲のすべての敵を減速させます。

モーティス：シャベルを回転させ、周囲のすべての敵に1300のダメージを与えます。

タラ：自身とチームメンバーは5秒間の間、草むらに内にいる敵も含めすべての敵が見えるようになります。

スパイク：全方位にヒット毎520ダメージを与える針を3ウェーブ発射します。

ジーン：ジーンの近くにいる敵をプッシュバックし、自身の体力を1000回復します。

ポコ：ポコと近くにいるチームメンバーは、5秒間の間、1秒あたり体力が500回復します。

ジャッキー：エネルギーを増大させ、3秒間移動速度が38％向上します。

エリザベス：最も近い敵に、1発あたり400のダメージを与える素早い攻撃を4発発射します。

ミスターP：召喚中のポーター兵の与えるダメージを150増加、体力を1000増加させます。

ビー：ハニーポットを落とし、近距離の敵を低速にします。

シェリー：フックと縄を使い、前方にダッシュします。

コルト：即座に2発の弾丸をリボルバーにリロードします。

Emz：周囲の全ての敵をプッシュバックし、同時に500ダメージを与えます。

ビビ：4秒間に渡って、1秒あたり体力が600回復します。

レオン：自分自身の分身を作り出し、敵を混乱させます。

サンディ：2秒間の間眠り、体力を完全に回復します。





以下原文となります。

New Brawler - Jacky! She works her jackhammer to shake up the ground and nearby enemies. Her Super pulls in nearby foes, leaving them in the dust!

Main Attack - Groundbreaker: Jacky hops on her Jackhammer to shake the ground all around. Enemies caught too close will get a pounding!

Super Ability - Holey Moley! Jacky drills a hole in the ground, pulling in foes. She is partially shielded during her Super.

Gadget - Speed boost: Jacky gets a burst of energy and moves faster!

Star Power 1: Reflects damage received back to enemies who are close to Jacky

Star Power 2: Passively reduces all incoming damage

New Brawler - Sprout! (Coming in April!)

New Skins!

Darryl Rework

Mascot Darryl - 80 Gems

PSG Shelly - 80 Gems

Dark Bunny Penny - 10 000 Star Points

College EMZ - 500 Star Points

April Skins!

Coach Dynamike - 150 Gems

Tanuki Jessie - 150 Gems

Horus Bo - 150 Gems

PSG Cup! Mar 19: Play this new challenge for rewards, glory, AND if you manage to get 9 wins, you’ll unlock PSG Shelly before anyone else!

This challenge will be available at 800+ total trophies and include Super Stadium, Pinball Dreams, and Galaxy Arena Brawl Ball maps.

Gadgets!! Each Brawler now has a unique gadget that unlocks an activated ability for the Brawler

Gadgets are found in Brawl Boxes and in the shop at Power Level 7 for each Brawler

Damage dealing gadgets do not charge Super (similar to Star Powers)

Power Play will not require gadgets to play

Friendly rooms have a setting to disable gadget use in the match

The Underdog System! This matchmaking improvement helps games with uneven Trophy amounts between teams.

Only in 3v3 modes and does not affect Solo/Duo showdown

Provides a bonus to gained trophies or a reduction to lost trophies when triggered

Status is shown when entering the match and also after the match

Underdog status is triggered when either of the two following conditions are met:

Player is matched with two other players who are playing together in a team and have a 200 trophy difference between them in their Brawler scores

Player is matched against an enemy team whose average Brawler trophies is 200+ trophies higher than the player's team

Underdog bonus is not available when using Play Again

Event Rotation Changes

New and some returning maps have been added and the worst performing maps have been removed

Tickets have been removed from Brawl Boxes and the shop. In the next update, tickets will be removed completely. Use them while you can!

Increased the number of free tickets given in Robo Rumble and Big Game from 2 to 5

Supercell ID

SCID Friends support added in certain countries

Other

Safe Play - With safe accounts for younger players, we're now offering Brawl Stars to players under the age of 13

Added 120Hz battle frame rate entries for more Asus ROG Phone II variants

Bug Fixes

Brawl Ball: On the ground effects such as Barley's Super no longer deal damage after a goal is scored (the visual effect still remains)

Mortis: Fixed a bug which allowed Mortis to dash inside walls

8-BIT: Fixed a bug which prevented 8-BIT from using main attack instantly after respawn in Solo Showdown

Balance Changes!

Carl

Tailspin damage reduced from 400 to 360 per swing

Max

Decreased Health from 3500 to 3400

Decreased Run n' Gun efficiency by 17%

Mr. P

Increased Porter spawn delay from 2 seconds to 4 seconds

Sandy

Reduced Main Attack damage from 900 to 840

Reduced Rude Sands damage from 120 to 100

GADGETS

Rosa

Rosa fertilizes the ground around her and bushes instantly grow to provide great cover.

Crow

Crow gets a shield of 60% of incoming damage for 3 seconds.

Brock

Brock blasts the ground below him and propels himself into the air. The explosion deals 500 damage to nearby enemies.

Dynamike

Dynamike spins furiously and throws multiple sticks of dynamite around himself. Each dynamite deals 700 damage to enemies.

Penny

Penny blows up her cannon, creating a powerful explosion that crumbles walls and deals 1500 damage to nearby enemies.

8-Bit

8-Bit instantly teleports to his Damage Booster, which is then destroyed.

Tick

Tick makes a quick dash, leaving a single mine on the ground

Pam

Pam momentarily triggers her healing turret to create a single healing burst that revitalizes herself and nearby allies for 1200 health.

Bo

Bo drops a totem that recharges his and any allies' Supers within the area of effect.

Rico

Rico blasts waves of bouncy bullets in all directions.

Nita

Nita commands her bear to slam the ground, stunning all enemies within its reach.

Carl

Carl drops a trail of hot rocks behind his cart that inflict damage to enemies that they touch. Dealing 300 damage per second.

Max

Max dashes forward and becomes immune to all damage from enemies while dashing.

Darryl

Darryl spins around and sprays a barrage of shots in all directions.

Barley

Barley drops a sticky concoction that leaves a puddle, slowing down all enemies that make contact with it.

Frank

Frank is able to disrupt being stunned and momentarily becomes immune to any stuns, slows and knockbacks.

Primo

El Primo grabs the closest enemy within his reach and flips them like a pancake over his broad shoulders.

Bull

Bull instantly rejuvenates himself for 1500 health.

Jessie

Jessie triggers a shockwave from her turret, slowing all enemies within its area of effect.

Mortis

Mortis spins his shovel, hitting all enemies around himself for 1300 damage.

Tara

Tara and her allies are able to see all enemies, even inside bushes, for 5 seconds.

Spike

Spike shoots 3 waves of needles in all directions, dealing 520 damage per hit.

Gene

All enemies close to Gene are instantly pushed back. Gene also restores 1000 health.

Poco

Poco and all nearby allies heal 500 health per second for 5 seconds.

Jacky

Jacky gets a burst of energy and moves 38% faster for 3 seconds.

Piper

Piper fires off 4 quick shots at the closest enemy. Each shot dealing 400 damage.

Mr. P

Mr. P buffs his current porter by increasing its damage by 150 and health by 1000.

Bea

Bea drops honey pot that slows down any enemies that get too close.

Shelly

Shelly dashes forward with the help of a hook and line.

Colt

Colt instantly reloads 2 bullets into his revolvers.

EMZ

EMZ pushes back all enemies around her while also dealing 500 damage.

Bibi

Bibi heals 600 health per second for 4 seconds.

Leon

Leon creates an illusion of himself to confuse his enemies.

Sandy

Sandy falls asleep for 2 seconds and his health is fully restored.