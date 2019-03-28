Supercell logo
2019年3月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars

【きおきお】女子大生と負けたら検索履歴公開やってみたら事故った・・・

Video

今回はゲストに美人女子大生をお迎え！
バトルロワイヤルで負けるごとに検索履歴の見せる範囲が増えていきます・・。
果たして2人の検索履歴は死守できるのか！？終始にやにやしているきおきおさんにも注目です！