2019年6月4日
【悲報】公式発表。ドズきおはBOTより弱いことが判明。

yamadaさんに「BOTよりももしかしたら弱い！？」と言われてしまった、きおきおさんとドズルさん。

汚名返上のためにバトルロイヤルのデュオへ潜る二人は、勝利を手にすることができるのか？

