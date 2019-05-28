Supercell logo
2019年5月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars

Supercellから謎の箱が届いた！？

ドズルさんたちにSupercellから届けられた、大きな謎の箱。
そして、中にはメッセージカードが・・一体、その中身はなんなのか？
気になる方は3人の動画をチェック！！

Video
Video
Video