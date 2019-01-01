Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2019年1月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars

セレナーデ ポコ登場!

セレナーデ ポコ

新スキンが登場！彼はハート型のギターを持ち、そして愛くるしい帽子を被っています。さぁ今すぐこの新しいスキンを手に入れよう💕