2020年9月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars

【先行情報】バランス調整動画公開！！

ブロスタYouTuberのじゅりまつさんと米将軍さん（元 百姓さん）が次のアップデートで行われるバランス調整動画を公開！

普段自分が使っているキャラクターがどのように変わるか早めにチェックしておこう！

じゅりまつさん【アプデ速報】過去最大級のバランス調整で環境が激変します…そして「あの」スターパワーがついに削除…
米将軍さん【先行プレイ】アプデで特大修正,スタパが生まれ変わる!? アイツが最強に…