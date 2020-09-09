Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年9月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【先行情報】バランス調整動画公開！！
ブロスタYouTuberのじゅりまつさんと米将軍さん（元 百姓さん）が次のアップデートで行われるバランス調整動画を公開！
普段自分が使っているキャラクターがどのように変わるか早めにチェックしておこう！
じゅりまつさん【アプデ速報】過去最大級のバランス調整で環境が激変します…そして「あの」スターパワーがついに削除…
米将軍さん【先行プレイ】アプデで特大修正,スタパが生まれ変わる!? アイツが最強に…