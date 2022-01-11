Supercell logo
2022년 1월 11일
Blog – Brawl Stars

그롬의 두 번째 스타 파워!

지금 그롬의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • X-팩터 (스타 파워)


    그롬의 일반 공격에서 갈라져 나온 파편이 최대 거리에서 +30%의 추가 피해를 줍니다.