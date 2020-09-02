Supercell logo
2020년 9월 2일
Blog – Brawl Stars

다이너마이크 신규 가젯, 화약 주머니 출시!

지금 다이너마이크의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 화약 주머니(가젯)


    활성화 시 다음 일반 공격이 적을 1.5초 동안 기절시킵니다.


    (매치 당 사용 가능 횟수: 3)