2020년 12월 22일
Blog – Brawl Stars

루의 두 번째 스타 파워, 저체온증!

지금 루의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 저체온증 (스타 파워)


    루의 공격으로 얼어붙은 정도에 따라 적의 재장전 속도가 최대 35%까지 느려집니다.