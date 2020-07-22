Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020년 7월 22일
Blog – Brawl Stars

모티스 신규 가젯, 생존용 삽 출시!

지금 모티스의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 생존용 삽 (가젯)


    4.0초 동안 재장전 속도가 빨라집니다. (매치 당 사용 가능 횟수:3)