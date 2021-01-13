Supercell logo
2021년 1월 13일
Blog – Brawl Stars

바이런의 두 번째 스타파워, 관통 주사!

지금 바이런의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 관통 주사 (스타 파워)


    3.5초마다 다음 일반 공격이 적을 관통합니다.