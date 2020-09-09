Supercell logo
2020년 9월 9일
Blog – Brawl Stars

쉘리 신규 가젯, 집중 사격 출시!

지금 쉘리의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 집중 사격(가젯)


    활성화 시 다음 일반 공격의 범위가 좁아지고 사정거리가 증가합니다. (매치당 사용 가능 횟수: 3)