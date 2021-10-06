Supercell logo
2021년 10월 6일
Blog – Brawl Stars

애쉬의 두 번째 스타 파워 출시!

지금 애쉬의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 분노 폭발 (스타 파워)


    완전히 분노한 후 빗자루를 30% 더 빨리 휘두릅니다. 분노가 쌓이는 중에도 공격 속도를 올릴 수 있습니다.