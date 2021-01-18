Supercell logo
2021년 1월 18일
Blog – Brawl Stars

에드거의 두 번째 스타 파워, 주먹다짐!

지금 에드거의 두 번째 스타파워를 만나보세요!

  • 주먹다짐 (스타 파워)


    자신이 주는 피해로 회복되는 HP 치유량이 25% 증가합니다.