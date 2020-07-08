Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020년 7월 8일
Blog – Brawl Stars

크로우 신규 가젯, 둔화 독 출시!

지금 크로우의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 둔화 독 (가젯)


    2.5초동안 현재 독 효과가 걸린 적들이 느려집니다. (매치 당 사용 가능 횟수:3)