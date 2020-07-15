Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020년 7월 15일
Blog – Brawl Stars

파이퍼 신규 가젯, 가정용 레시피 출시!

지금 파이퍼의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 가정용 레시피 (가젯)


    활성화시 다음 일반 공격이 적을 추적합니다. (매치당 사용 가능 횟수:3)