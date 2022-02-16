Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2022년 2월 16일
Blog – Brawl Stars

팽의 두 번째 스타파워 출시!

지금 팽의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 신성한 신발 (스타 파워)


    받는 피해량이 3초마다 500 감소합니다. 최대 감소량은 받는 피해량의 90%입니다.