2021년 9월 7일
Blog – Brawl Stars

9월 7일 점검 수정 내역을 확인하세요!

1. 오류 수정

  • 게임 로딩 시간이 길어지는 문제 수정

  • 게임 내 채팅 관련 충돌 문제 수정

📍 시즌 8 업데이트 내역 전체 확인하기!