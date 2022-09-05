Supercell logo
2022년 9월 5일
Blog – Brawl Stars

9월 5일 점검 수정 내역

⚙ 오류 수정 내역

  • 소소한 로봇 공장 관련 문제 수정

📍 업데이트 전체 내역 보기!