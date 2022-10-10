Supercell logo
2022년 10월 10일
Blog – Brawl Stars

거스의 두 번째 가젯!

지금 거스의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 영혼 교체 (가젯)


    HP 30%를 잃고 영혼치 100%를 바로 획득합니다.


    매치당 사용 가능 횟수: 3