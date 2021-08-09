Supercell logo
2021년 8월 9일
Blog – Brawl Stars

그리프의 두 번째 스타 파워 출시!

지금 그리프의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 경기 회복 (스타 파워)


    2초마다 잃어버린 HP의 7%를 회복합니다.