2020년 2월 5일
Blog – Brawl Stars

미스터 P의 두 번째 스타 파워 등장!

신규 스타 파워
미스터 P 파워 레벨 9 달성 후 브롤 상자에서 획득할 수 있습니다.

빈 깡통
로봇 짐꾼 거점의 HP가 +3000만큼 증가합니다.