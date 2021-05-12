Supercell logo
2021년 5월 12일
Blog – Brawl Stars

벨의 두 번째 스타 파워!



지금 벨의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 일시 고장 (스타 파워)

    특수 공격 표식이 남겨진 적은 3초 동안 재장전을 할 수 없습니다.