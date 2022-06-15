Games
2022년 6월 15일
Blog – Brawl Stars
보니의 두 번째 가젯!
보니의 두 번째 가젯을 지금 만나보세요!
충돌 테스트 (가젯)
보니가 앞으로 돌진하면서 적을 나가떨어지게 하며 타격당 300 피해를 입힙니다. (*매치당 사용 가능 횟수: 3회)