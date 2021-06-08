Supercell logo
2021년 6월 8일
Blog – Brawl Stars

스퀴크의 두 번째 스타 파워!

지금 스퀴크의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 초강력 끈끈이 (스타 파워)


    빅 젤 폭탄에서 분리된 두 번째 끈끈이 젤 폭탄에 맞은 적이 4초 동안 느려집니다.