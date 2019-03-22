Supercell logo
2019년 3월 22일
아 안돼! 3탄 #솔플보다트리플 [이병헌 X 브롤스타즈]

어디 보자, 솔플러가 어디있나?

브롤스타즈 X 이병헌 3탄! #솔플보다트리플

아...진짜...또 나만 솔플이야...

브롤스타즈 X 이병헌 #아발론

