Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2022년 5월 25일
Blog – Brawl Stars

자넷의 두 번째 스타파워 출시!

자넷의 두 번째 스타 파워을 지금 만나보세요!

  • 발성연습 (스타 파워)


    자넷의 일반 공격이 30% 더 빠르게 집중됩니다.