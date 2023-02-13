Supercell logo
2023년 2월 13일
Blog – Brawl Stars

2월 13일 점검 수정 내역

  • 서버 안정화

  • 일부 특별 게임 모드 플레이 시 전투 기록이 남지 않는 문제 수정