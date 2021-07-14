Supercell logo
2021년 7월 14일
버즈의 두 번째 스타 파워!

지금 버즈의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 날카로운 눈 (스타 파워)


    특수 공격이 충전되는 지역이 33% 증가합니다.