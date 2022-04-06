Supercell logo
2022년 4월 6일
Blog – Brawl Stars

이브의 두 번째 스타파워 출시!

지금 이브의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 해피 서프라이즈 (스타 파워)


    적 브롤러를 공격하면 에그 슈터의 가장 큰 알이 해츨링을 낳습니다.