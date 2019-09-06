Essa é sua chance de ganhar a skin do Leon Tubarão (e o brawler Leon, se você ainda não tem ele)!
Entre Sexta (dia 6) e Sábado (dia 7), vários criadores de conteúdo estarão oferecendo skins ao vivo durante suas lives. Conheça o calendário dos Youtubers brasileiros.
SEXTA
Das 21:00 às 22:00 (BRT)
Gustovow - https://www.youtube.com/user/g...
SÁBADO
Das 14:00 às 15:00 (BRT)
Bruno Clash - https://www.youtube.com/brunoc...
Das 17:00 às 18:00 (BRT)
Consty - https://www.youtube.com/consty
Das 18:00 às 19:00 (BRT)
BrPr0Master - https://www.youtube.com/brpr0master
Das 19:00 às 20:00 (BRT)
Nery - https://www.facebook.com/Clash...
Outros criadores de conteúdo internacionais também estarão fazendo essa Giveaway. Consulte a lista completa:
SEXTA
21:00 - 22:00 (BRT)
FullFrontage - Twitch.tv/FullFrontage - Inglês
Raiko Chen - https://www.youtube.com/user/q... - Chinês
22:00 - 23:00 (BRT)
Enchatin - twitch.tv/enchatin - Inglês
23:00 - 00:00 (BRT)
Easonlin - https://www.huya.com/easonlin - Chinês
SÁBADO
00:00 - 01:00 (BRT)
Chiken - Twitch.tv/Chiken - Inglês
大腦動遊戲王 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Chinês
01:00 - 02:00 (BRT)
荒野乱斗大V - https://www.douyu.com/7436373 - Chinês
02:00 - 03:00 (BRT)
Xiake - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Chinês
03:00 - 04:00 (BRT)
巴斯主播 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Chinês
비엠TV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Coreano
04:00 - 05:00 (BRT)
CrazyBoy - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Chinês
皮皮Wayne - https://www.douyu.com/7256663 - Chinês
SGV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Chinês
05:00 - 06:00 (BRT)
ClashGames - https://www.youtube.com/clashgames1 - Alemão
Dr. mmm - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Chinês
06:00 - 07:00 (BRT)
BBOKTV - https://www.youtube.com/c/BBOK... - Coreano
엔젤 유튜브 ANGEL7777 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Coreano
07:00 - 08:00 (BRT)
kuroko哲平 - https://www.youtube.com/user/p... - Chinês
想不到改什么 - https://www.douyu.com/6784113 - Chinês
08:00 - 09:00 (BRT)
荒野乱斗法师李 - https://www.douyu.com/6541105 - Chinês
壹狗YeEagle's game time - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Chinês
09:00 - 10:00 (BRT)
Radical Rosh - twitch.tv/radicalrosh - Inglês
Kius - https://www.youtube.com/c/Kius... - Espanhol
10:00 - 11:00 (BRT)
Orange Juice (OJ) - twitch.tv/orangejuice - Inglês
Ferre - https://www.youtube.com/user/F... - Italiano
11:00 - 12:00 (BRT)
BenTimm1 - twitch.tv/bentimm1 - Inglês
SpiuK - https://www.youtube.com/SPIUKY... - Espanhol
AuRuM TV - https://www.youtube.com/autv - Russo
12:00 - 13:00 (BRT)
Lex - twitch.tv/lexbrawlstars - Inglês
Pepito - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Francês
gouloulou - https://www.youtube.com/channe... Francês
13:00 - 14:00 (BRT)
KairosTime - Twitch.tv/kairostime_gaming - Inglês
Grax - https://www.youtube.com/grax - Italiano
Romain Dot Live - https://www.youtube.com/c/roma... - Francês
14:00 - 15:00 (BRT)
Chief Pat - Twitch.tv/chiefpat - Inglês
ChiefAvalon - https://youtube.com/ChiefAvalon - Inglês
JsGodSaveTheFish - youtube.com/c/jsgodsavethefish - Francês
15:00 - 16:00 (BRT)
Coach Cory - https://dlive.tv/CoachCory - Inglês
DavidK Play - https://www.youtube.com/channe... Francês
Rey - https://www.twitch.tv/reybrawl... - Inglês
16:00 - 17:00 (BRT)
Ash - https://www.youtube.com/ashbra... - Inglês
Dragon Steak TV - https://youtube.com/dragonstea... - Italiano
Axael TV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Francês
17:00 - 18:00 (BRT)
DoingLifeGaming - https://www.youtube.com/doingl... - Inglês
18:00 - 19:00 (BRT)
Trikshot - https://www.twitch.tv/tricksho... - Inglês
AndroiMers - https://www.youtube.com/user/A... - Espanhol
19:00 - 20:00 (BRT)
Ark - https://www.twitch.tv/arkbrawl... - Inglês
20:00 - 21:00 (BRT)
GizmoSpike - https://www.youtube.com/gizmos... - Inglês