9/08/2021
Blog – Brawl Stars

Chegou o 2º Poder de Estrela do Griff!

Chegou o novo Poder de Estrela "Crédito Empresarial" do Griff!

Poder de Estrela "Crédito Empresarial"

  • A cada 2 segundos, Griff recupera até 7% da saúde perdida