Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
1 Ara 2021
Blog – Brawl Stars

Lola'nın İkinci Yıldız Gücü Çıktı!

Sevgilerle: Lola'nın egosunun atışları dostlarını her vuruşta 100 sağlık puanı iyileştirir.