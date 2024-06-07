Supercell logo
7 Jun 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans

Haaland Challenge Leaderboard winners!

Hey Chief,

We know that we've taken some time to share the replays of the Haaland Challenge leaderboard winners but we are now finally able to share and announce the Leaderboard winners for you!

Haaland Challenge #1 leaderboard winners!

Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "eVe Maxi"

🥈 Player "Small Fat Hand"

🥉 Player "Teemper"

Watch the Haaland Challenge #1 top 3 replays!

Haaland Challenge #4 leaderboard winners!

Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "MiracLe"

🥈 Player "SeaSickShrimp"

🥉 Player "I'M POR"

Watch the Haaland Challenge #4 top 3 replays!

Haaland Challenge #6 leaderboard winners!

Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "Cobra"

🥈 Player "spid jojo"

🥉 Player "المدمر المحترفون"

Watch the Haaland Challenge #6 top 3 replays!

Haaland Challenge #8 leaderboard winners!

Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "LKSZ | BG06"

🥈 Player "LKSZ | BURAK"

🥉 Player "THORIN"

Watch the Haaland Challenge #8 top 3 replays!

Haaland Challenge #10 leaderboard winners!

Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "urNightmareee"

🥈 Player "YARASA"

🥉 Player "Vsevolod"

Watch the Haaland Challenge #10 top 3 replays!

Haaland Challenge #12 leaderboard winners!

Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "123"

🥈 Player "San"

🥉 Player "HZR-X.0"

Watch the Haaland Challenge #12 top 3 replays!