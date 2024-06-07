We know that we've taken some time to share the replays of the Haaland Challenge leaderboard winners but we are now finally able to share and announce the Leaderboard winners for you!
Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "eVe Maxi"
🥈 Player "Small Fat Hand"
🥉 Player "Teemper"
Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "MiracLe"
🥈 Player "SeaSickShrimp"
🥉 Player "I'M POR"
Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "Cobra"
🥈 Player "spid jojo"
🥉 Player "المدمر المحترفون"
Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "LKSZ | BG06"
🥈 Player "LKSZ | BURAK"
🥉 Player "THORIN"
Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "urNightmareee"
🥈 Player "YARASA"
🥉 Player "Vsevolod"
Congratulations to the top 3 winners of this challenge:
🥇 Player "123"
🥈 Player "San"
🥉 Player "HZR-X.0"