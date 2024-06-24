All right, listen up! We’ve decided to give you exactly what you’ve been asking for: to use Heroes while they upgrade!

The Unlimited Heroes event will be unlocked for everyone on July 1st, but how long the event will last is entirely up to you!

This time, we’ll have to work together to loot Dark Elixir and ensure this event lasts as long as possible, so let’s get to it!

Event details:

Start date : 24th of June 2024, 11:00 AM EEST

End date: 30th of June 2024, 11:00 AM EEST

Milestones:

#1 - Loot 70 Billion Dark Elixir

+1 Day added to the duration of the event when unlocked

#2 - Loot 100 Billion Dark Elixir

+3 Days added to the duration of the event when unlocked

#3 - Loot 125 Billion Dark Elixir

+6 Days added to the duration of the event when unlocked

#4 - Loot 150 Billion Dark Elixir

+9 Days added to the duration of the event when unlocked

#5 - Loot 160 Billion Dark Elixir

+12 Days added to the duration of the event when unlocked



If we reach the 5th milestone, we’ll unlock the event for 31 days starting July 1st 11:00 AM EEST! That’s 31 days to use your heroes ALL. THE. TIME. - provided they don’t require some healing of course.

You’ll be able to keep track of the event progress by checking the in-game inbox 👇