We wanted to give you an update regarding the dates of the Qualifiers for the Clash of Clans Championship 2020. With so many players competing from around the globe, we want to make sure we are doing our part to create a safe and exciting event for our players.



Therefore, we have decided to push back the dates of the Clash World Championship Qualifiers by 2 months amidst international concerns regarding the coronavirus. Instead of having the Qualifiers from March to August as originally scheduled, the new Qualifier dates will take place from May to October. The date of the World Championship Finals are still to be finalized but we will inform you as soon as they are confirmed.



While regretful, player safety is a top priority for us and we feel this is the best option available to provide peace of mind to our players and ensure the road to the Finals will be an epic journey! Stay tuned for updates on the new dates and more Clash Championship news!



Clash On!





-The Clash of Clans Team