The Clash of Clans World Finals will be the event where the very first world champion will be crowned. We could not be more excited to have ShenZhou and INTZ standing shoulder to shoulder with the 6 other Clans and battle for their share of the $1,000,000 prize pool. Thank you to everyone who cast their vote!







Get your tickets now and don't miss this exciting opportunity to witness Clash history! We'll see you in Hamburg!