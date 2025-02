Hey Chief!

We're excited to inform that the ESL pre-qualifier registrations are now open!

Calling out all competitive Clashers out there, the world stage and a $1M prize pool await you! Assemble your teams of 5 players (all must be a Town Hall 12), and register to the Clash of Clans 5v5 World Championship Qualifier of March 2019!







Read the rules and sign up here: