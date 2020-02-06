With the 2020 Clash World Championship season underway, don't forget you have two methods of reaching the monthly Qualifiers in Katowice, Poland.



The first is by being one of the top ranked Clans in the Champions 1 League during the Clan War League season.



The second is by competing in the ESL Play Pre-Qualifier tournaments that are held online every month. Each of these 5v5 Clan Wars are single-elimination, where the top 4 Clans will earn a place at the ESL Qualifiers in Poland. With so many opportunities to make it on stage, it's time to gather up your Clan, declare WAR on your opponents, and battle for the $1,000,000 prize pool! The sign ups for the February ESL Play Qualifiers close this Saturday, February 8th!





You can sign up for the ESL Play Qualifiers here: https://play.eslgaming.com/clashofclans/championship-qualifier-february-2020/